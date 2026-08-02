Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 572.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.82. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Key Stories Impacting Sanmina

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Buy upgrade: Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Sanmina Upgraded to Strong Buy

Zacks upgraded Sanmina to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing growing optimism around earnings prospects and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: Broad earnings estimate increases: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Sanmina analyst estimates

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $8.81, well above the current consensus of $9.36. It also increased its FY2027 estimate to $11.57 from $10.24 and lifted quarterly forecasts for Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027. These revisions suggest analysts expect stronger profitability across Sanmina’s electronics manufacturing business. Positive Sentiment: Growth and value recognition: Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Best Growth Stocks Best Value Stocks

Sanmina was included in Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists for both growth and value stocks, reinforcing the stock’s appeal across multiple investment styles. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings growth: Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results.

Sidoti projected EPS of $13.93 for FY2028, following estimates of $11.57 for FY2027 and $10.82 for FY2026. The projections point to a continued earnings-growth trajectory, although they are forecasts rather than reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Sanmina’s value characteristics and assessed whether the stock remains undervalued, but the article provided no new company operating data or specific valuation target. Is Sanmina Stock Undervalued?

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here