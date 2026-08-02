Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,412 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,682,000 after acquiring an additional 998,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $230,556,000 after acquiring an additional 823,885 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $153,352,000 after purchasing an additional 733,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,536,000 after purchasing an additional 705,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $161.16 and a twelve month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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