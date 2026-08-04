Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 105,517 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 105,517 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Tutor Perini's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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