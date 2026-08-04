Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 14,489 Shares of Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Brink's were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink's during the fourth quarter worth about $61,105,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brink's by 1,237.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 549,417 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 508,343 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink's during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brink's by 385,161.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446,903 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,167,000 after purchasing an additional 446,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its position in Brink's by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Price Performance

Brink's stock opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.06. Brink's Company has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.69.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

See Also

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