Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 1,763 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $577.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average of $510.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.27 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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