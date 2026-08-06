Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 19,845 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MRK opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $135.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.37 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 272.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.56.

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About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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