Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,004 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $50.80 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 66.96% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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