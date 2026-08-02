Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 26,490 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,490 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $209.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.37 and a 1 year high of $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $193.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.520-9.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $98,668.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $691,263.87. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $206.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.47.

Read Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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