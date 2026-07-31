Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 51,685 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,739 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 51,685 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.11% of Century Aluminum worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

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Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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