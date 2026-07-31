Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 52,373 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,113 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 52,373 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Celanese worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Celanese by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.94.

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Celanese Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CE stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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