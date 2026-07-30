Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 644 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in NVR were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,381.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6,404.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,765.14. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,501.01 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $108.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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