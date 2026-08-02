Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 68,457 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 68,457 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,230,350. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,023 shares of company stock valued at $709,082 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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