Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $6.81 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,938 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,809,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,693.80 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $655.96 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,590.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Comfort Systems USA to a #1 (Strong Buy) rating , citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Zacks rating upgrade article

, citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. A separate Zacks Research update also moved the stock from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” potentially increasing buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising profit expectations. Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. MarketBeat analyst estimate report

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $58.31 from $56.00, while broader upward earnings-estimate revisions are supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Growth-focused coverage remains favorable. Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Zacks growth stock article

Zacks highlighted Comfort Systems’ solid growth characteristics and described it as a potential long-term market-beating stock. The company’s latest reported quarter also showed strong momentum, with revenue up 50.3% year over year and EPS well above consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Technical signals have improved. A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Zacks technical analysis article

A recently formed hammer chart pattern suggests the stock found support after its pullback, while positive earnings revisions could help drive a near-term trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Comfort Systems USA is also among the most-watched stocks on Zacks, increasing visibility but not necessarily indicating a change in the company’s fundamentals. Zacks trending stock article

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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