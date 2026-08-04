Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,553,000 after buying an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ROIV opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.12. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In related news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $610,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,376.12. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,376,551.85. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock valued at $69,639,633. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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