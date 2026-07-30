Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,199 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $150.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.50 and a 12-month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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