Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,370,400 shares of the company's stock worth $84,149,000 after purchasing an additional 926,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,509 shares of the company's stock worth $85,607,000 after buying an additional 569,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,920,590 shares of the company's stock worth $84,458,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,686 shares of the company's stock worth $46,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,367,583 shares of the company's stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 474,177 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:VIRT opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $984.69 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report).

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