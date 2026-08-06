Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,404 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after acquiring an additional 536,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,829,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,082,487,000 after purchasing an additional 449,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,084,645 shares of the company's stock worth $982,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock worth $723,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,431,704 shares of the company's stock worth $657,209,000 after buying an additional 612,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.27%.

More Archer Daniels Midland News

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADM reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.84, well above the roughly $1.42–$1.49 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 earned a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion, although it was slightly below estimates. ADM Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ADM reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.84, well above the roughly $1.42–$1.49 analyst consensus and nearly double the $0.93 earned a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $22.68 billion, although it was slightly below estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15–$5.60 from $4.15–$4.70. Management cited stronger oilseed crushing, ethanol and other biofuel economics, improved execution and gains in the Nutrition segment. ADM Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.15–$5.60 from $4.15–$4.70. Management cited stronger oilseed crushing, ethanol and other biofuel economics, improved execution and gains in the Nutrition segment. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its ADM price target from $85 to $90 following the results, indicating additional potential upside, although it maintained an “equal weight” rating. Analysts Increase Forecasts Following Strong Q2 Results

Barclays raised its ADM price target from $85 to $90 following the results, indicating additional potential upside, although it maintained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: The improved outlook is ADM’s second forecast increase for 2026, with biofuels becoming a more important earnings driver. This improves near-term expectations but increases the company’s exposure to policy changes and volatile renewable-fuel margins. ADM Raises Annual Profit Forecast

The improved outlook is ADM’s second forecast increase for 2026, with biofuels becoming a more important earnings driver. This improves near-term expectations but increases the company’s exposure to policy changes and volatile renewable-fuel margins. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that the earnings strength may not be fully durable if U.S. renewable-fuel policy support fades or crush and ethanol spreads normalize. ADM’s agricultural exposure also leaves results sensitive to crop supplies, pricing and farm-economy conditions. Is ADM’s Rally Getting Ahead of Its Policy Tailwind?

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here