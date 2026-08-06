Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $260.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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