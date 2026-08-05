Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 77,386 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in EPR Properties by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 6,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $413,498.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,038,028.93. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $589,719 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EPR opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $196.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.410-5.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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