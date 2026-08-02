Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 65,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.50.

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Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.04%.The company had revenue of $224.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is presently 119.23%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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