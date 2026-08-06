Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 192,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,113,123 shares of the company's stock worth $3,936,034,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,072 shares of the company's stock worth $1,964,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,124,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,340,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of TT opened at $484.38 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $471.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $501.00 to $496.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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