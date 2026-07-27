Edison International $EIX Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Edison International worth $146,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

EIX stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. Edison International has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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