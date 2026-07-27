Edison International $EIX Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 97,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Stock Down 0.1%

EIX stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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