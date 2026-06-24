Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Holdings Trimmed by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,389 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 130,321 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 4.3% of Amiral Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amiral Gestion's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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