Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446,999 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 375,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.42% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $195,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,215,777,000 after acquiring an additional 371,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,857,934,000 after purchasing an additional 989,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $623,544,000 after purchasing an additional 804,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.78 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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