Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,383 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 74,542 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $101,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,486 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 193,864 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,239 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 309,716 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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