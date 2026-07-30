Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stake Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,603 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The business's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here