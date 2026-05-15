Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Stock Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 465.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,616 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,096 shares of company stock worth $7,288,799. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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