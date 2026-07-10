EJMK Ventures LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

EJMK Ventures LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,123 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of EJMK Ventures LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EJMK Ventures LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 959 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 5,524 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $435.00 to $416.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. New Street Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.54.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to be viewed as a leading AI beneficiary thanks to its broad distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud and custom chips, which could help it monetize AI spending more effectively than peers. Alphabet vs. Meta: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Alphabet continues to be viewed as a leading AI beneficiary thanks to its broad distribution across Search, Android, YouTube, Google Cloud and custom chips, which could help it monetize AI spending more effectively than peers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains favorable, with a report saying analysts see about 10% upside for Alphabet after its recent earnings strength, and another note saying brokerages rate the stock a “Moderate Buy.”

Brokerage coverage remains favorable, with a report saying analysts see about 10% upside for Alphabet after its recent earnings strength, and another note saying brokerages rate the stock a “Moderate Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is still being highlighted as a top internet and cloud stock positioned to benefit from heavy AI infrastructure spending, supporting the view that growth can continue even as the market rotates among tech leaders.

Alphabet is still being highlighted as a top internet and cloud stock positioned to benefit from heavy AI infrastructure spending, supporting the view that growth can continue even as the market rotates among tech leaders. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s recent $10 billion private placement in Alphabet is continuing to attract bullish attention, signaling institutional confidence in the company’s long-term value and AI potential.

Berkshire Hathaway’s recent $10 billion private placement in Alphabet is continuing to attract bullish attention, signaling institutional confidence in the company’s long-term value and AI potential. Positive Sentiment: Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to four more major cities adds another long-term growth avenue outside core advertising and cloud businesses.

Waymo’s plan to expand driverless rides to four more major cities adds another long-term growth avenue outside core advertising and cloud businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Google is rolling out disclosures showing when ads were made with AI, which may improve transparency but does not appear to be a major near-term financial driver.

Google is rolling out disclosures showing when ads were made with AI, which may improve transparency but does not appear to be a major near-term financial driver. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s search product hit record query volume during the World Cup, underscoring usage strength in the core business, though this is more of an engagement datapoint than a direct earnings catalyst.

Alphabet’s search product hit record query volume during the World Cup, underscoring usage strength in the core business, though this is more of an engagement datapoint than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Google is appealing an Indian ruling tied to trademark issues in its ads platform, creating a legal/regulatory headline that could weigh on sentiment around the advertising business. Google appeals Indian ruling over its ads platform, citing consumer harm

Google is appealing an Indian ruling tied to trademark issues in its ads platform, creating a legal/regulatory headline that could weigh on sentiment around the advertising business. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary notes that Alphabet has pulled back alongside other mega-cap tech names as investors rotate toward other parts of the AI trade, which may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.38 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business's 50-day moving average is $372.47 and its 200-day moving average is $336.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total transaction of $39,343.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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