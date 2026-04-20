Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Position Decreased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 223,234 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,536,000 after purchasing an additional 759,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,708,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,291,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.88. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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