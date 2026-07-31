Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,541 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health worth $40,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,415,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,682.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,252,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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