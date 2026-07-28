Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $189.48 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 272,603 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 7.4% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $189,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 817,507 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $75,930,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 463,794 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 30,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,857 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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