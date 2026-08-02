Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,635 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $62,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 150.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the game software company's stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $46,278,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 289,147 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $58,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 323,078 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $65,866,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Argus lowered Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $209.88 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.50 and a 52-week high of $209.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average of $202.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,292,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Takeover has cleared its final regulatory hurdle: The European Union approved the transaction under its foreign-subsidy rules, and EA said all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. The deal is expected to close on August 4, reducing execution risk and providing a clear near-term catalyst. Reuters article

The European Union approved the transaction under its foreign-subsidy rules, and EA said all required regulatory approvals have been obtained. The deal is expected to close on August 4, reducing execution risk and providing a clear near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals bullish positioning: Investors bought 6,913 EA call options, approximately 120% above the average daily volume of 3,137 contracts. This may reflect expectations that the acquisition will close as planned, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance.

Investors bought 6,913 EA call options, approximately 120% above the average daily volume of 3,137 contracts. This may reflect expectations that the acquisition will close as planned, although options activity is not a guarantee of future performance. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are increasingly being valued on deal completion rather than operating results: With EA expected to go private next week, the stock’s remaining upside is likely tied primarily to the transaction terms and closing certainty. Once completed, EA shares would no longer trade publicly. GamesIndustry.biz article

With EA expected to go private next week, the stock’s remaining upside is likely tied primarily to the transaction terms and closing certainty. Once completed, EA shares would no longer trade publicly. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains mixed: Analysts tracked in a recent report assign Electronic Arts an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting limited conviction in the stock beyond the pending merger. Broker recommendation article

Analysts tracked in a recent report assign Electronic Arts an average “Hold” recommendation, suggesting limited conviction in the stock beyond the pending merger. Negative Sentiment: Executive compensation and insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reports that EA’s CEO received approximately $38.7 million in compensation amid layoffs, alongside a chief people officer’s sale of 1,200 shares, could generate governance concerns. These issues are secondary to the acquisition catalyst but may attract investor criticism. Yahoo Finance article

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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