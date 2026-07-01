Element Squared LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Element Squared LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Newmont comprises 1.3% of Element Squared LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,895.80. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2%

Newmont stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.Newmont's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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