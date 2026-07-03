Elemental Capital Partners LLC Has $150.04 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Elemental Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,420 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,480 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 63.9% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bloom Energy worth $150,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their AI power-financing framework to $25 billion, a fivefold increase that boosts the outlook for Bloom’s fuel-cell deployments in data centers. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Bloom Energy’s $25B partnership targets AI’s next bottleneck

Coverage highlighting Bloom Energy’s position as a key AI power-infrastructure beneficiary is helping reinforce the stock’s growth narrative and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook.

An insider sale by Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi was disclosed, which may create some caution, but the transaction was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and appears more like routine selling than a fundamental change in the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Zacks downgrade coverage

Bloom Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which could temper some near-term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may already be priced for near-perfect execution after a huge run-up, raising valuation-risk concerns if Bloom fails to deliver on its ambitious AI backlog.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $271.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,421.48 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $351.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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