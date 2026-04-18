Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.22% of Elevance Health worth $175,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elevance Health Stock Up 2.3%

ELV stock opened at $323.02 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $432.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $383.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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