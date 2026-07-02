Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,176 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $64,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $415.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $426.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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