Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 822.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Chevron by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,811,333,000 after buying an additional 3,464,058 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $174.05 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.32. The company has a market cap of $346.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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