Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.3% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 522,344 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,825 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $886.92.

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Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.5%

STX opened at $890.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $875.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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