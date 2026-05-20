Elevated Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Elevated Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,966 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Elevated Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 61,298 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

NVDA stock opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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