Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 110,652 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 840.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,815 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 110,652 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Erste Group estimate update

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Raymond James price target update

Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Disney streaming/content and JV news

Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Disney JioStar JV article

Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Zacks value stock article

A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Disney settlement article

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of a fire inside the “It’s a Small World” ride and ride shutdown at a Disney park create short-term operational and reputational noise, though they do not appear to be a major fundamental issue. Disney ride fire article

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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