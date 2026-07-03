Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 510.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,783 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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