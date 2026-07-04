Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 28,943 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 220.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,059 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Visa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,694 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 35,185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 219,816 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $66,437,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $362.13.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,219,704.26. This represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,554 shares of company stock worth $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here