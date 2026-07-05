Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,320 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,320 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $236.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.98. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $244.38.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is 47.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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