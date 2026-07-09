Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 82,655 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Starwood Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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