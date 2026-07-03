Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,742 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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