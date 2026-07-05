Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 389.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,177 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Citic Securities boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:DELL opened at $394.29 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $332.26 and its 200-day moving average is $208.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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