Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,221,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,731 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Zelman & Associates dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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