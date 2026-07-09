Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 801 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,727.18 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,692.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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