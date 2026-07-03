Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,297 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.76.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership.

IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead.

Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months.

IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months. Neutral Sentiment: IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging.

IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk.

Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation.

A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services.

One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on AI automation also noted that some companies, including IBM, have had to rehire workers after AI-driven cuts fell short, which may temper enthusiasm around near-term AI productivity gains.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:IBM opened at $288.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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